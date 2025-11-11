Fake seasonal jobs? How to protect yourself while job hunting this season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — From gifts to groceries, the holidays can be expensive. Seasonal jobs can be a good way to bring in some extra cash, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Southern Colorado is warning that criminals are trying to blend in with legitimate employers.

It's important to know the warning signs of fake job opportunities, and how to stay safe while job hunting for a seasonal job.

"The basics of the [employment] scam stays the same around the year," said Adah Rodriguez, executive vice president of strategic programs at the BBB of Southern Colorado. "But we do see a sense of urgency this time of year and the pulling on people's emotion about the holidays. Being able to provide for your family, maybe being able to book that trip to go visit family."

If you're considering a part-time holiday job, you're not alone. Searches for seasonal jobs increased 27% as of September 30, 2025, in comparison to the same period in 2024, according to the Indeed Hiring Lab.

Seasonal hiring may feel urgent, but the numbers tell a different story. Only 2.1% of seasonal job postings now flag themselves as “urgent,” according to the Indeed Hiring Lab. It's a steep drop from 10% at the start of the post-pandemic hiring boom in late 2021.

Even on trusted job platforms, it pays to be careful. The BBB suggests to think twice about who might access your personal information before applying.

"Job seekers might apply for a job through a legit platform like Indeed, but then what happens is, the company takes them off-line to another platform or maybe via email to discuss the nature of the work," said Rodriguez.

Applying directly to the company website is a way to help spot and prevent this as well.

The BBB highlights three red flags that may signal a fake job offer:



being hired without an interview

being asked for your Social Security number early in the hiring process

being asked to purchase anything upfront

The BBB says apply directly on the company's website, and try calling the number listed on the website to make sure the job is real.

"When using the phone number that's on their website, can you get a real person? Can you ask them challenging questions about the work that maybe an AI bot or agent may not be able to answer?" said Rodriguez.

Retail or grocery stores, delivery jobs, and remote work are the most common seasonal jobs that typically need extra help around the holidays, according to the BBB.

Avoid providing any personal identifiable information until you've verified the job. You can also report suspected scams to the BBB's scam tracker.

