Epic Pass goes on sale with big discounts for Gen Z

The Epic Pass is now on sale for the 2026-27 season, with a new discount aimed at drawing young skiers and snowboarders to the mountains as warm, dry conditions have plagued the 2025-26 season.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that skiers and riders ages 13-30 would get 20% off on passes, bringing the starting price for the full Epic Pass to $869 and the Epic Local Pass — which comes with more restrictions — to $649. Anyone who skied a day at any of the company's resorts this season "may be" eligible for another $175 off the pass.

"The future of the sport depends on the next generation of skiers and riders, and it is our responsibility to create a more accessible pathway for them well into young adulthood," Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, said in a release. "We know that young travelers, especially Gen Z, are prioritizing experiences when deciding how to spend their time and money – and we hope to make skiing and snowboarding an easy decision for them."

Non-discounted passes for folks older than 30 are currently running $1,089 for the full pass and $809 for the local pass, which represents a little over a 3% increase from last season's starting prices. There are also discounted child, military and adaptive passes. Pass prices will continue to increase throughout the year.

Vail Resorts Epic Pass pricing chart as of March 3, 2026.

The Epic Pass grants unlimited access to Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte along with seven days at Telluride. The local pass grants 10 days each at Vail and Beaver Creek during non-peak dates as well as unlimited access at Keystone, Breck and Beaver Creek. Both passes also grant access to a range of other resorts across the country and world.

The discount announcement comes after Vail Resorts reported in January that skier visits were down 20% at the beginning of the season compared to last season, which came with a 14.9% drop in ski school revenue and a 15.9% drop in food revenue.

The rival Ikon Pass, sold by Alterra, is not yet on sale; last year that pass went on sale March 13.