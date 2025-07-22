ENT Credit Union free financial coaching classes helps hundreds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Coloradans are taking charge of their financial futures, according to ENT Credit Union. As rising costs prompt many to take a closer look at their finances, ENT has stepped in to meet this demand by offering complimentary financial services.

“If you are experiencing a financial crisis or unsure how you’ll be able to pay some bills, or your debt is feeling unmanageable, our coaches can help you walk through the different resources that are available,” said Emma Protsik, the ENT Credit Union financial supervisor.

The resource is designed to help people better understand their spending habits and maintain their financial security. Protsik told News5 the top two key concerns consumers wish to address during sessions with coaches are budgeting and debt repayment.

The classes are for adults of all ages and backgrounds. You do not have to be a member to take advantage of the coaching opportunity.

"We can help anyone, no matter what walk of life you’re in and what stage you’re going through,” said Protsik. “So, if you’re just starting your career and want some pointers on what to do with your first big paycheck, or if you are getting ready for retirement and want to talk a little bit about cash flows, we’re able to help you with that."

The program began three years ago with a focus on financial literacy. It also includes fraud prevention advice for participants.

"Identity theft protection is an overlooked part of financial wellness in that big picture,” said Protsik. “It is super important to keep yourself safe in those areas to protect your finances, your credit, and the money that’s in your account.”

ENT Credit Union reports the program has already provided one-on-one financial coaching to more than 770 people in Colorado as of July, 2025. Those looking for financial help or seeking ways to safeguard their bank accounts can visit ENT Credit Union's website for more information.

___

Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event They held a 70 year anniversary for the community. The event was also a fundraiser where proceeds went to the place which is an organization that helps young people experiencing homelessness. Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.