Easter egg alternatives: How to save with egg prices sky high

As Easter approaches, many families are preparing for the time-honored tradition of dying Easter eggs. For some, it’s a fun activity that kids eagerly look forward to every year. But with the rising cost of eggs, many parents are feeling the pressure on their holiday budget. If you’re in the same boat, you're not alone.

While the price of eggs has been dipping in some places, it’s still hovering around $5 to $6 a dozen at local stores. For families balancing the budget, finding creative ways to carry on Easter traditions without breaking the bank is essential.

While out shopping with my kids, I discovered an alternative: a dozen eggs for less than two bucks. The plastic eggs I found at Walmart are perfect for dyeing, especially since many kids enjoy the craft but don’t end up eating the eggs afterward.

But that's not the only creative alternative out there. For families who still want to keep the traditional Easter meal while saving money, there are plenty of substitutions you can make in the kitchen. Instead of eggs, consider using yogurt, chickpea flour, or even apple puree in your baking. For appetizers, a twist on deviled eggs—deviled potatoes—can be just as satisfying and fun for little ones to decorate.

Even when it comes to arts and crafts, there are plenty of ways to think outside the box. Forget traditional egg-dying kits and consider using materials like potatoes or marshmallows as a fun and creative way to paint and decorate.

With Easter just around the corner, families looking to fill their baskets may not want to pay those high prices for candy and eggs. But with a little creativity and some budget-friendly alternatives, you can still have a memorable holiday without the financial stress.

