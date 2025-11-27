Downtown Colorado Springs gift card going digital this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you aren't sure what to get someone as a gift this year, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has a solution for you.

The Downtown Colorado Springs gift card offers shoppers a card that is good at 150 businesses in the city. This year, the gift card has gone digital.

The Downtown Partnership says they wanted to make the popular gift card digital because they want people to have an easy way to shop and use it. Plus, the gift card can be saved to your digital Apple or Google Wallet like any other digital card.

"If you're not sure if they're a foodie, you're not sure what size shoes they wear, this gift card, you know, you take it Downtown in almost any store you walk in, you can use it," said Carrie Simison, Director of Communications for the Downtown Partnership.

To purchase a gift card, visit the Downtown Partnership's website.

