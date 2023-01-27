6 easy ways to make your phone and laptop last longer

These days, no one wants to pay the high price for a new phone, tablet or computer. So, the key is to keep your current devices longer.

But can you remember the last time you powered down your smartphone, rebooted your laptop or just gave your devices a break from their charger?

3 Ways to Protect Your Laptop

Tony Marshall, who owns a laptop repair shop AAA Laptops and More, said there are three things people should do to keep their computers healthy.

"Right here," he said, pointing to a clogged-up vent. "That's dust."

Second, Marshall says to keep laptops off the bed.

"The worst place to use a laptop is on a blanket, or directly on the couch," he said.

It can overheat and shut down, and sometimes damage the video chip.

"Heat is the enemy of your laptop," he said.

His third tip: Cover your coffee or coke. Even a small spill can ruin a laptop.

"If it gets into those keys, it is going to go straight down into the electronics," he warned.

3 Ways to Protect Your Phone

What about smaller devices like your phone?

Nathan Barbosa manages a U-Break-I-Fix repair shop. He says excessive charging is the first way to ruin your smartphone battery, comparing it to an overfilled gas tank.

"We actually recommend small burst charges," he said, "keeping your device in between 40% to 80% or so."

Instead of charging your phone overnight, he suggests you charge it before bed, or while you're in the car coming home from work, for instance.

Next, Barbosa says, give your devices a chance to power down.

"It's been on its feet as long as you've been on your feet," he said.

Never powering down can lead to wear and tear on the battery. Plus, you miss important security updates.

Barbosa said the third mistake people make is using unsupported accessories that aren't FCC approved. While those no-name chargers might be cheaper, Barbosa warns that they can also be dangerous.

"You could burn the other side of it," he said. "I mean, that's a huge safety risk."

So try those simple steps to keep your gadgets out of the repair shop, so you don't waste your money.

