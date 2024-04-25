Department of Transportation announces new rules to protect airline passengers' money

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced new rules Wednesday to protect airline passengers' money when they fly.

The rules, which will take 6-12 months to implement, will help ensure airlines and ticket agents are up front about any hidden fees like for checked or carry-on bags.

Airlines will also have to automatically give refunds if a flight is canceled or significantly delayed, if your bags are delayed or if you purchase a service like Wi-Fi and it doesn’t work.

“I’ll be more inclined to spend that money on the Wi-Fi (because) even if it doesn’t work, there will be an easy refund,” said passenger Kelly Campbell.

Campbell and her boyfriend, Matthew Tuffli, were headed to New Jersey Wednesday from Denver International Airport when they learned about the new rules, which have yet to be finalized.

Travel Biden administration ordering airlines to provide refunds in lieu of vouchers Justin Boggs

“I think it’s fantastic that the laws are holding them accountable for giving money back to the people that actually spent it. Even if it’s not our fault that we get reimbursed for what we paid for. Makes sense to me,” Tuffli said.

The Biden administration said this will save passengers over half a billion dollars every year, and lots of time.

“You don’t have to go through the whole refund process and you just get your money back right away. I think it saves both the traveler and the airlines time. So, I think that’s an overall positive,” said passenger Evan Larson.

These rules are an effort to keep passengers from being fooled on what may initially look like a cheap ticket, but turns into a pretty hefty checkout.