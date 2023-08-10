Robocall crackdown helping, AI technology may pose future challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a part of “Operation Stop Scam Calls” the Federal Trade Commission announced it would be teaming up with more than 100 law enforcement agencies to stop unwanted robocalls.

Just last week a historic $300 million fine was handed down by federal investigators to a company accused of making auto warranty robocalls. Investigators say improvements in call tracing are helping to identify these calls and block them.

Robocall prevention experts say it’s progress, but fear AI technology could make remaining robocalls and texts more dangerous for consumers and harder to identify.

”Based on what we know with auto dialing technology and how AI could be used to just place more calls or texts faster is something that could potentially be an impact in the future. We are watching trends to see if that might be unfolding,” said Robokiller Vice President Giulia Porter.

In the Pikes Peak Region Dominick Alarcon says that’s a development he’ll be tracking closely as he continues to fight off those annoying calls that light up his phone just about every day.

”Definitely the whole AI thing is really interesting,” said Alarcon. “A lot of practical uses, but there’s also a lot of scary abuses you could see coming out of that.”

While in the wrong hands, AI technology can create challenges for investigators and consumers. But companies like Robokiller tell me they are also looking for ways to utilize AI to better identify and rid consumers of those unwanted calls and texts.

This is an issue we’ll continue to follow and you can help by reporting calls or texts you believe are illegal to the FCC.

Here is the link to help you do that: https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744

