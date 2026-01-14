Counties begin accepting applications for the Property Tax Deferral Program

COLORADO (KOAA) — Qualifying Colorado homeowners can now apply for the Property Tax Deferral Program through their counties until April 1, 2026.

The program offers qualified seniors ages 65 and older and active military service members, to defer property tax payments with low-interest loans from the Colorado Department of the Treasury.

“Rising costs continue to put pressure on household budgets, especially for seniors and military families. The Property Tax Deferral Program helps eligible taxpayers stay in their homes and remains a critical financial option for Coloradans across the state.” Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

The passing of SB25-261 in the 2025 legislative session transitions parts of the program from the state to individual counties, meaning homeowners now need to apply directly through their county treasurer's office.

In the legislative session, the General Assembly also voted to eliminate the program's tax growth eligibility category, which supported homeowners who had significant rises in property taxes.

These homeowners are no longer eligible for a new deferral loan, and former participants should contact the Colorado Department of the Treasury for further questions.

The deferred taxes loan will accrue interest and will be recorded as a junior lien against the property.

Taxpayers who deferred their property taxes in previous years must reapply to continue their loans.

Eligibility requirements and application details can be found on your county treasurer’s office website directly.

