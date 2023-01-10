Consumer warnings about online dating and matchmaking services

If you’re looking for love in the new year you aren’t alone. Millions of people are turning to online profiles and matchmakers for help, but how do you make sure you aren’t wasting your time and money? Consumer experts provide some advice on navigating online dating and matchmaking services.

According to eharmony more than 40 million Americans are using a form of online dating… and in many cases people aren’t being truthful– the fibs range from old profile pictures, to phony job descriptions, and even lying about ages.

It’s why consumer experts say it’s worth taking some time to do some research on who you trust with your personal information and your love life.

At the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado consumer complaints about dating services are common, especially after the demand for these services boomed during the pandemic.

”Sadly, there are a lot of legitimate businesses doing things even here in Colorado Springs that are doing some good things as a matchmaking company, but people are absolutely going to take advantage of people who are lonely and looking for love and really want to make sure to take that money from you,” said BBB of Southern Colorado CEO Jonathan Liebert.

In many of the complaints to the BBB, consumers say they feel they’re being billed unfairly. It’s why it’s so important to read the fine print before you sign up to find out the exact charges and cancellation policies.

”In these cases you are paying for the service. What you really want to watch out for is some consumers have reported on some of these scammy places that they are double charging them. They are trying to cancel and they still keep billing them. So watch for those types of things,” said Liebert.

On top of doing your own research, talking with people who have tried the dating service, and reading online reviews, consumer experts say you should also be on-guard against random texts or emails about matchmaking or dating sites.

”You always want to start these searches on your own. Be very, very careful of people soliciting you to click on a link,” said Liebert.

It’s also important to note online dating profiles are often the starting point for costly romance scams. If you start talking with someone and they are in a hurry to take your conversation outside of the platform. It’s a huge red flag.

For more information to help you research matchmaking services and dating platforms:

https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado

https://www.ftc.gov/online-dating-0

