Colorado Springs Police Department to host scam prevention workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), along with Chase Bank, will be hosting a financial literacy and education prevention workshop on Tuesday, October 14.

Law enforcement and banking experts will be giving a guided discussion on how to avoid the tricks of fraud and scams, followed by a Q&A session for attendees to ask questions and share their thoughts.

Speakers include:



Chase Community Manager Anthony Cerrone,

Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Rob Ferri, who oversees the Financial Crimes Unit

The event will be hosted at the Chase branch at 1802 Southgate Road.

Registration isn't required, but can be done on Chase Bank's event page.

If you can't attend the workshop in person, you can watch via Zoom here. The password for the meeting is 478041.

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument More than 100 local vendors will be at the Front Range Maker's Market at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday and Sunday. Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.