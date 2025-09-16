Colorado Springs nonprofit breaking barriers to swim lessons for low-income households

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children between the ages of one and four, according to the American Red Cross. But not all families can afford swim lessons. In Colorado Springs, one non-profit organization is working to close that gap.

For Katie Collins, a mother of two boys under five years old, swim lessons are non-negotiable. She signed them up for lessons at Pikes Peak Athletics.

“It’s an extremely important life skill. It’s life-saving. Children die drowning all the time, so I want them to learn [how to swim] as soon as possible,” said Collins as she watched her 18 month old and three-year-old sons in a seated section for parents at the Pikes Peak Athletics Center.

Pikes Peak Athletics Training Center is a learn-to-swim program, a USA swimming club and a masters swim team, according to owner Anna Heidinger. The facility has two swimming pools and a gym. It’s located on Elkton Drive in Colorado Springs.

Heidinger started swimming at three years old, and her career extended through high school, college and even the Olympic trials. She says her passion for the sport is deeply personal

“My mom almost drowned when she was a teenager. If my mom drowned, I wouldn’t be around,” said Heidinger. “So, it was really important to me to make sure that people have access to learn how to swim.”

Pikes Peak Athletics launched in 2011 after Heidinger set out to create a quality program for anyone who wanted to learn how to swim.

In 2020, the program expanded into a donor-supported nonprofit, the Pikes Peak Athletics Foundation, to give low-income families the chance to access lessons.

Nearly eight in 10 children from households earning under $50,000 a year have little to no swimming ability, according to the American Red Cross.

“It’s a passion of the Pikes Peak Athletics Foundation to make sure that people learn how to swim,” said Heidinger. “We don’t want people dying and drowning just because they didn’t have access to water or people to teach them.”

The foundation’s president, Paul Yankey, says the benefits of learning how to swim go far beyond the pool.

"I go back to those swimming lessons that I had as a young boy learning how to swim and overcoming that fear," said Yankey. "When you can harness this fear when you're a young person, it's liberating. It’s actually not just teaching you how to swim. It’s teaching you how to embrace challenge. It’s teaching you resilience and helping you to then be fortified in other areas of life. I know it certainly did that for me."

Both leaders say it’s never too late to learn. The foundation offers free swim lessons for children and adults in low-income households.

Heidinger explains that once someone qualifies for a scholarship, they’re encouraged to stick with the program until they’ve developed enough skills to move on to the pre-swim team.

"All classes are intentionally kept small to ensure safety," said Heidinger. "Learners on scholarship swim alongside those who pay for lessons, with no separation between groups."

To learn more about the program or to apply for a scholarship, visit the Pikes Peak Athletics Foundation's website.

This article was written by KOAA Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to kierra.sam@koaa.com.

