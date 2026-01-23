Colorado fuel mixup sparks class-action lawsuit as attorney seeks relief for affected drivers

AURORA, Colo. — A prominent Colorado attorney is behind a new class-action lawsuit seeking relief for drivers who unknowingly filled their cars with diesel fuel at gas stations across the state.

Attorney Frank Azar is leading the legal effort after his personal injury firm received numerous calls from drivers affected by the fuel contamination that the state says impacted 47 gas stations from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

"We got a lot of past clients and people going, 'Hey, Frank, what do I do?'" Azar told the Scripps News Group.

As of Thursday, Colorado's Division of Oil and Public Safety said there are roughly 1,030 complaints filed with the state so far.

The lawsuit names Sinclair and the owners of gas stations where contaminated fuel was sold. It alleges violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, which protects consumers from deceptive or unfair business practices.

According to the lawsuit, drivers experienced vehicles sputtering, stalling and shutting off. Some face repair estimates of nearly $7,500.

Azar, who has 40 years of legal experience, said he's never dealt with a case quite like this.

"I've done lots of class actions, but none like this," Azar said.

He believes a class-action approach is the most practical solution for what's now become a widespread problem.

"It's an economic way of doing things versus, you know, 2,000 individual lawsuits, which would clog the courts for years," Azar explained.

The firm is continuing its investigation while waiting for Denver District Court to certify the case.

Nevertheless, Azar hopes for a quick resolution.

For drivers dealing with the diesel debacle, Azar offers this advice: "I just say, be careful what you do and what you sign, and don't be in a hurry."

