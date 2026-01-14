Colorado drivers still dealing with diesel mixup, more than 400 complaints filed

DENVER — More than 400 complaints have been filed with Colorado's Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) after contaminated fuel containing diesel was distributed to several gas stations across the Denver metro area last week.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the state's latest update suggests progress has been made. A spokesperson for OPS said Tuesday, "So far our findings suggest that all contaminated fuel has been replaced with good fuel."

Read the full statement from Colorado's Division of Oil and Public Safety below:

As of Tuesday, January 13, 2026, our investigation into the contaminated fuel remains ongoing. So far our findings suggest that all contaminated fuel has been replaced with good fuel. We continue to process complaints, visit sites, inspect fuel and work with owners to ensure they are honoring their customers’ claims. We expect to release more detailed information later this week after we complete more site visits. Division of Oil and Public Safety

But Denver area drivers are still dealing with the fallout from the mess up.

Check out a map of impacted King Soopers and Safeway gas stations below:

Highlands Ranch resident Karen Hashemi said her car started "acting poorly" after filling up at a King Soopers gas station in Parker last week.

"Surging, losing power and pouring out clouds of black smoke out of the back," Hashemi told Denver7 when describing her cars symptoms.

After getting her car towed to a shop for inspection, Hashemi learned she was a victim of Colorado's costly fuel mix-up that has affected hundreds of drivers across the Denver metro area.

Anaya Salcedo Pictured: Karen Hashemi, filled up with contaminated fuel

"Not having that other vehicle impairs my family's ability to do anything," Hashemi said.

Repair shops like Hotchkiss Auto along E Colfax Ave. are still taking calls from concerned customers dealing with vehicle damage.

Manager Cody Leach said the longer contaminated fuel runs through a vehicle's system, the more expensive repairs become.

"Flushing out the entire system, I would say at the very least, you're probably going to be looking at $1,000," Leach said.

Anaya Salcedo Pictured: Cody Leach, manager at Hotchkiss Auto Repair

For drivers whose cars are out of commission, consumer protection attorney Dan Vedra of Vedra Law LLC told Denver7 affected customers have the right to be made whole again.

"They have a right to damages and compensation for having been harmed," Vedra said.

Vedra said documentation is the first step for consumers seeking compensation. He recommends taking screenshots of receipts and keeping track of any expenses related to the loss of a vehicle.

"Don't take no for an answer," Vedra said. "If their car is not being fixed and their insurance isn't covering it because they don't have the correct coverage for that, then we need to be looking at the retailers, and we need to be looking at the distributor who caused this problem."

The issue traces back to fuel loaded at the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson on Thursday and Friday.

Denver7

While Hashemi waits to get her car back from the shop, she's sharing advice for others impacted by the fuel mixup.

"Call and call and document," Hashemi said. "Just looking forward to a resolution."