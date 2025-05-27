CDHS looking to add more farmers to SNAP Produce Bonus program

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — A groundbreaking program in Colorado is helping low-income families access fresh produce at local farmers' markets.

For many families, the cost of fresh fruits and vegetables can be out of reach, but the Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus is trying to help by putting more food on the table and more money in local farmers' pockets.

“We have a lot of radishes, hakurei turnips. We just harvested our first arugula. It’s fantastic,” said Grace Kelly, co-owner and community liaison for Further Up Farms.

Further Up Farms and Fungus Farm Colorado are the only farms in the Colorado Springs area participating in the SNAP Produce Bonus program, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

“It just really made it more accessible, which is something I’m really passionate about as a farmer,” said Kelly.

The program allows Colorado SNAP recipients to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from eligible sellers with the promise of reimbursement. The program will reimburse their EBT cards up to $60 per month.

“That’s the added bonus, because their dollar is going further,” said Theda Stone, the owner of Backyard Farmhouse in Black Forest.

Colorado was the third state, after Louisiana and Washington, to launch the program in August 2024. Businesses say this program supports both shoppers and local sellers.

“Being a part of this program definitely brings in more shoppers to the market, and they’re using their dollars with the market, which is ultimately supporting our local economy. It’s supporting our local farms and their livelihoods,” explained Stone.

“We doubled our sales for SNAP customers,” said Kelly. “I think it was easy for them to spend the money, especially since they knew they would get it right back on their EBT card.”

Colorado SNAP recipients are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to CDHS. The department tells me more than $57,000 in federal funding has been reimbursed since the program launched. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Fruits and vegetables are expensive," said CDHS Food and Energy Director Abby McClelland. "Produce is expensive, and the program wants to make it easier for everybody to be able to make choices to feed their families in a way that works for them.”

The SNAP Produce Bonus is automatically available to SNAP recipients, so there’s no need to sign up. However, CDHS is looking to enroll more farmers and farm stands.

Currently, the Backyard Market in Black Forest is the only participating farmers' market in the Colorado Springs area. There are five retail locations, 15 farm stands, and 10 farmers in the state that participate in the program, according to CDHS.

Farmers and retailers interested in enrolling in the program can sign up here.

