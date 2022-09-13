Bogus cash prize wins used by fraudsters to trick people into paying them

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fraudsters want you to know you’re so close to claiming a massive cash grand prize. All they need is for you to pay a fee and to give up some information. News5 viewers say just hang up because you’re never going to see that bogus prize.

”He called and left a message first and I didn’t hear the phone. So this was his voicemail, “Call us back. You are the winner of $2.5 Million and a check of $5,000 a week for the rest of your life,” said Colorado Springs News5 viewer Robin Palazzolo.

The call was supposedly from the popular Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. Robin says she was shocked to get the midweek afternoon phone call but hoped it was real.

”I thought wow, I’m a winner, everyone does. I hadn’t entered for years, but I think all of us have entered once or twice,” said Palazzolo.

So she called back.

”He said I know you don’t think it’s real, but it’s very real. A lot of people don’t believe me when I call and he went on and on about how this is a life changing event,” said Palazzolo.

But there was a catch. She had to go to the bank and deposit $5,000 to unlock the prize and the man on the phone, an imposter, told her this was standard protocol

”Well, we have to pay for the prize patrol. They’ll meet you there with the balloons and the check a black and gold van,” the man on the phone told Palazzolo.

Feeling uneasy about the request, she added her husband to a three way call and he wasn’t buying the scheme.

”My husband told him, why don’t you get a real job? He said hang up, just go ahead and hang up,” Palazzolo told News5.

Publisher’s Clearing House does have a legitimate sweepstakes. You’ve probably seen the advertisements on TV with Steve Harvey, but on its website it warns against phone calls like this and even phony solicitations being sent in the mail.

We have other examples of Publishers Clearing House imposter scam calls targeting News5 viewers. Last year, News5 spoke with Elaine who lives in Pueblo and was told on the phone by an imposter she won $3,000,000.

"I was one of them, I didn't say they weren't happening, I just said it had never happened to me. These scam calls do happen. They are scary," she said.

Palazzolo believes people will make the mistake of paying fraudsters thousands in situations like this, because she was almost one of them.

”I fell for it for a few minutes. I was dragged in and I’m embarrassed to say that because I think I’m pretty smart, but he really actually just suckered me in,” said Palazzolo.

If you get one of these imposter sweepstakes calls, there are red flags that can help you hang up fast.

According to Publishers Clearing House:

It will never call, email, or text to say you are a winner (contacts are made in person)

Winning is always free. It will never ask you for payments of any kind upfront

It will never send you a check and ask you to send back some of the money

Publishers Clearing House partners with the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Postal Service and law enforcement to try to stop these fraudsters. But as we can see these contacts continue to happen.

You can reach out to us at News5 anytime if you have questions about situations you think might be scams.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.