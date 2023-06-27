Artificial intelligence technology helping fraudsters create fake posts and websites

COLORADO SPRINGS — Have you ever bought something online? Studies show more than 260 million Americans did last year and that number is expected to grow. Unfortunately, fraud experts say the web is one of the riskiest places for consumers. News5 shows us some examples of the impact on our viewers and how artificial intelligence is fueling fraud online.

CSU Global’s Dr. Fraud J. Michael Skiba says the people building these imposter websites aimed at fooling consumers are getting even more convincing because many are now using artificial intelligence, allowing them to create more posts and build more websites in a fraction of the time.

”What AI is doing is it’s actually making them more profitable because they can streamline a lot of these operations,” said Skiba.

When it comes to building imposter websites, what used to take weeks now takes just hours when using artificial intelligence to produce photos and wording on the website.

”So what they can do is instead of waiting a week for 20 websites to be up they can do it in a matter of hours. So, it makes it more dangerous because they can put more information out there. It’s like fishing. They are putting more lines out and they are increasing their chances to gain more victims from that,” said Skiba.

____

