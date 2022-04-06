Watch
Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

Keith Srakocic/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, center, celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 00:39:29-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguin.

The Avalanche became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season.

J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 shots.

Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson all scored for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of its last seven games.

