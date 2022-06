DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk and Elias Diez both homered for Colorado as the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field.