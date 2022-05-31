The puck stops here: Way out of West may rest on goaltenders

DENVER (AP) — All eyes will be on the Connor McDavid versus Nathan MacKinnon clash in the Western Conference final. Rightfully so.

They're two of the best goal scorers in the world. But the way out of the West for Colorado and Edmonton may boil down to which veteran goaltender steps up.

Darcy Kuemper called the prospects of going against McDavid a fun challenge, while 40-year-old Mike Smith relishes this chance of making a push toward the Stanley Cup final.

He’s playing well, too, stopping 381 of 411 shots so far in the playoffs.