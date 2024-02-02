Lewis Hamilton's departure was a 'surprise' at breakfast meeting, Mercedes team principal Wolff says

Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the Formula One team for Ferrari. Wolff said Friday he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn’t know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff’s home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025. Wolff said the fact Hamilton was seeking a new challenge wasn’t a surprise but the timing was. He suggested Hamilton might be “rolling the dice” as the 39-year-old Hamilton seeks another shot at what would be his eighth F1 title.