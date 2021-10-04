Watch
Rockies promote interim GM Bill Schmidt to permanent post

David Zalubowski/AP
From right, Colorado Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt leans over the dugout rail with Marc Gustafson, senior director of scouting operations for the team, and Sterling Monfort, assistant director of scouting operations, as the Rockies warm up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)<br/><br/>
PHOENIX (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have made Bill Schmidt their permanent general manager, promoting him from the interim GM spot he’d held since May. The Rockies were 74-85 when they made the announcement before playing at Arizona. The Rockies began the year in turmoil, having traded franchise star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in the offseason, and were 9-17 after April. Colorado hasn’t had a losing month since May and is .500 since the All-Star break.

