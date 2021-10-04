Rockies promote interim GM Bill Schmidt to permanent post

PHOENIX (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have made Bill Schmidt their permanent general manager, promoting him from the interim GM spot he’d held since May. The Rockies were 74-85 when they made the announcement before playing at Arizona. The Rockies began the year in turmoil, having traded franchise star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in the offseason, and were 9-17 after April. Colorado hasn’t had a losing month since May and is .500 since the All-Star break.