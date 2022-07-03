Watch Now
Rodgers, Joe power Rockies to 11-7 victory over Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies
Posted at 11:33 PM, Jul 02, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered, Connor Joe had a three-run triple and the Colorado Rockies overcame a two-homer game by Arizona’s Christian Walker and beat the Diamondbacks 11-7. Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, C.J. Cron added a pair of RBI singles and Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double for the Rockies.  Ketel Marte homered, singled and drove in two runs, pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jhoulys Chacin, and Jordan Luplow added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

