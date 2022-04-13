Watch
Rockies bring back Todd Helton as special assistant to GM

Barry Gutierrez/AP
Colorado Rockies' Todd Helton raises his fist after hitting a three-run home run on a pitch by Cincinnati Reds' Logan Ondrusek during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 23:02:40-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are bringing back retired first baseman Todd Helton to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.

Helton’s new role includes pitching in with some draft preparation and scouting but mostly focusing on assisting at the minor-league level.

Helton spent 17 seasons with the organization that selected him out of the University of Tennessee with the No. 8 pick in the 1995 draft.

He's the franchise leader in games played, runs, hits, doubles, homers and RBIs to name a few. Helton had his No. 17 retired by the team on Aug. 17, 2014. 

