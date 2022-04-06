Watch
Spurs beat Nuggets 116-97, earn spot in play-in tournament

David Zalubowski/AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo, left, hangs from the rim after a dunk next to Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 01:22:57-04

DENVER (AP) — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in the play-in tournament following a 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs locked up at least the 10th seed in the Western Conference when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoff race with a loss to Phoenix. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who wasted a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington. The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won a regular-season game in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017. 

