Campazzo suspended for Game 1 following shoving incident

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 13, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The NBA has suspended Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against Golden State for a shoving incident in the regular season finale.

Campazzo forcefully pushed down Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter over the weekend.

Campazzo was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

Ellington drew a $20,000 fine from the league for what it said was escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media after the game. 

