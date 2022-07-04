WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in state at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the honor during a memorial service on Sunday where Williams was remembered for his courage, humility, and selflessness. Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions over several hours.

Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. He died on Wednesday at 98. Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, also spoke at the Sunday memorial.

He said of Williams, "As long as there are Marines, his legacy will live on.”