WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in state at US Capitol

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Woody Williams, 94, the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, gets ready to assist with the coin toss, before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was 98. Williams' foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jul 03, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the honor during a memorial service on Sunday where Williams was remembered for his courage, humility, and selflessness. Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions over several hours.

Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. He died on Wednesday at 98. Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, also spoke at the Sunday memorial.

He said of Williams, "As long as there are Marines, his legacy will live on.”

