West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:25 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 23:25:23-04

DENVER (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Colorado Avalanche boast forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. This Western Conference final is shaping up to be a high-scoring clash.

The two teams are each averaging more than four goals a game in this postseason and play a similar style.

It figures to be end-to-end, fast-paced action led by McDavid and MacKinnon.

They're two of the most dynamic players in the game.

Game 1 will be in Denver on Tuesday.

