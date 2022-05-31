West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

DENVER (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Colorado Avalanche boast forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. This Western Conference final is shaping up to be a high-scoring clash.

The two teams are each averaging more than four goals a game in this postseason and play a similar style.

It figures to be end-to-end, fast-paced action led by McDavid and MacKinnon.

They're two of the most dynamic players in the game.

Game 1 will be in Denver on Tuesday.