Kulasingam, Skenes homer, Air Force stays alive 5-1

Air Force's Skenes named a Golden Spikes award semifinalist
Matthew Hinton/AP
Air Force first baseman Paul Skenes (23) signals during an NCAA baseball game against Louisiana Tech on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 01:49:51-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes hit home runs in a four-run third inning, Doyle Gehring pitched seven strong innings and the Air Force Academy defeated Dallas Baptist 5-1 in an elimination game of the Austin Regional.

Kulasingam’s leadoff home run in the third put the Falcons up 2-0. Skenes, the Mountain West co-Pitcher of the Year, had a two-run shot after Blake Covin singled.

Jay Thomason plated another run when his single drove in Jake Greiving. That was plenty for Gehring, who limited the Huskies to three hits and a seventh-inning run. He struck out seven and walked two.

