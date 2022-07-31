Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rockies sign RHP reliever Bard to 2-year extension

Rockies sign RHP reliever Bard to 2-year extension
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard reacts after getting San Diego Padres' Manny Machado to ground out to end the baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rockies sign RHP reliever Bard to 2-year extension
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 22:51:27-04

DENVER (AP) — Closer Daniel Bard has signed a two-year contract extension with the Colorado Rockies.

The 37-year-old had been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

His deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024.

The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games.

Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox.

Control issues ended his time in Boston after appearing in two games in 2013.

He briefly retired from baseball and served as a player mentor for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018-19 season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Back to School

Back to School Supply Drive