Rockies sign RHP reliever Bard to 2-year extension

DENVER (AP) — Closer Daniel Bard has signed a two-year contract extension with the Colorado Rockies.

The 37-year-old had been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

His deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024.

The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games.

Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox.

Control issues ended his time in Boston after appearing in two games in 2013.

He briefly retired from baseball and served as a player mentor for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018-19 season.