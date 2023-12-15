Mattel has a live-action American Girl movie in the works

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Following the success of the “Barbie” movie last year, Mattel has announced another doll-inspired film will be hitting the big screen.

While there is no release date yet, or even a title, a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line is officially in the works.

Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the company behind the “Twilight” franchise, will be teaming up to produce the film with Lindsey Anderson Beer, who will be writing the screenplay.

MORE: American Girl has named its Girl of The Year doll for 2024

“Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly,” Beer said in a press release. “They didn’t feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen.”

Beer, who also wrote “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” and “Sierra Burgess is a Loser,” says she is “excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way,” and that she has wanted to see an American Girl movie since she was a child.

American Girl

MORE: Meet Nicki and Isabel, American Girl’s new dolls inspired by the 1990s

While there is no premise for the film, American Girl dolls range from the 1700s to current day, so there are plenty of time periods to cover.

The doll was first created in 1986 and the line was purchased by Mattel in 1998. They continue to be popular today, with new doll releases and even a handful of stores that offer dining experiences, salon visits for the dolls and even a doll hospital.

MORE: American Girl doll Kira is the brand’s first with an LGBTQ storyline

The announcement of an American Girl doll film should come as no surprise considering the success of “Barbie,” which made more than $1 billion in just three weeks. Director Greta Gerwig made history as the new record holder for the biggest opening weekend ever by a female director.

“Barbie” is now streaming on HBO’s MAX app, or you can rent or purchase it through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Google Play.

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

MORE: The ‘Barbie’ movie triggered a temporary shortage of pink paint

Are you excited for the new American Girl doll movie?

Mattel has a live-action American Girl movie in the works originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <