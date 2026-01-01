Matt Mahoney, a veteran defender for the Switchbacks, signed with the club in 2021 and played every minute of the 2024 season, helping lead the team to the USL Championship title. He joined the Switchbacks after stints with Sacramento Republic FC and Bethlehem Steel FC, where he amassed 77 professional appearances, four goals, two assists, and reached the playoffs in each of his four seasons.

Before turning professional, Mahoney played Division I soccer at Temple University, appearing in all 78 games of his collegiate career, including a streak of 55 consecutive starts for the Owls. A native of Buffalo, New York, he established himself as a consistent and reliable presence on the field.

