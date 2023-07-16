Manhunt underway in Georgia after deadly mass shooting

A manhunt is underway after a deadly mass shooting in Georgia on Saturday.

Police are searching for a man they say gunned down four people in a suburb just outside of Atlanta. All four people died.

There were four different shooting scenes within close proximity. Police said the man fatally shot the victims as he was driving away from the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in the city of Hampton.

Police have identified 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the suspect in their search. They said he was last seen in a 2017 black GMC Acadia SUV with Georgia tags.

Longmore is wanted on four counts of murder.

Investigators said a multi-agency effort is underway to catch the shooter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"I'm going to say this directly to you, Mr. Longmore," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said at a press conference. "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody."

Officials have yet to determine a motive for the killings.

The shooting was one of four mass shootings that took place across the country on Saturday.

