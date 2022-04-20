Watch

Mandatory evacuations ordered southwest of Longmont due to wildfire in Boulder

Table Mountain Fire is approximately 25 acres in size, sheriff's office says
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 20, 2022
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations were ordered southwest of Longmont and several roads were closed to drivers due to a wildfire burning in the area Wednesday afternoon .

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the mandatory evacuation order covers the areas of 51st to 65th Streets and Nelson to Neva Roads.

The fire, which was dubbed the Table Mountain Fire by the sheriff's office, is not threatening structures at this time, deputies said via Twitter.

The following road closures were also in effect:

  • North Foothills and Nelson (east bound).
  • 55th and Nelson.
  • 63rd & Nelson.
  • Prospect and 63rd.

Deputies reminded residents and other passing through the county to avoid the area to give first responders room to work.

Data from the National Weather Service show wind gusts in the area were around 36 mph at around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office tweeted by 4:11 p.m. that "firefighters have made significant progress on the fire."

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

