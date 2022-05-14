Watch

Mandatory evacuations issued for fire burning near Durango

Posted at 6:45 PM, May 13, 2022
DURANGO, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for a fire burning near Durango.

Ute Pass Road residents are under an evacuation notice, while Ute Pass West residents are under a pre-evacuation notice, according to Durango Fire Rescue. An evacuation map can be found on the La Plata County website.

The fire, which has been named the Ute Pass Fire, has burned roughly 30 acres as of 6 p.m., according to the San Juan National Forest Twitter account.


The La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango is open for evacuees. More information is available at 970-385-8700.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

