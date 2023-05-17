Man indicted for murders of 4 University of Idaho students

A grand jury has reportedly indicted Bryan Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

According to Scripps News Boise, the multi-count indictment includes first-degree murder.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead in their off-campus home in November.

After more than a month of investigations, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.

He was extradited to Idaho, where he remains in jail.

Authorities said Kohberger's DNA was on a knife sheath found at the scene of the crime.

According to court documents, data obtained by investigators shows Kohberger's cellphone pinged near the students' home on 12 occasions before the killings, mostly late at night and early in the morning. Cell tower data also shows him near the home on the morning of Nov. 13 between 9:12 and 9:21 a.m., which was about five hours after the victims were killed, and before police were called to the scene, according to documents.

The court documents say Kohberger's phone did not ping near the home during the time of the murders, but data shows it may have been turned off or "put on airplane mode" between 2:47 and 4:48 a.m. on the morning of Nov.13.

Documents state the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra was also seen on surveillance footage circling the residence between 3:30 and 4:20 a.m.

Kohberger is expected to appear in court on Monday.

