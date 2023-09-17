Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot dead in his patrol car

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot dead in his patrol car by an unknown assailant.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was on duty Saturday night when he was found unconscious in his vehicle by a civilian near the sheriff's station in Palmdale. The civilian immediately called police, and the deputy was transported to a hospital.

Despite best efforts from medical staff, Clinkunbroomer died at the hospital, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna in a press conference.

Police said they are utilizing every resource available to apprehend the suspect.

"We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys," Luna said. "He's a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed — murdered — one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

Luna said the incident may have been captured on surveillance video, and that homicide investigators are working to connect the video to the crime. Luna asked that anyone who may have additional video contact authorities.

The sheriff said the crime appears to be targeted.

"I think it was a targeted act, based on what we know now," Luna said. "But we're still in the extremely early stages of this investigation."

He elaborated to say that could mean targeted against the deputy, or just the fact that he was an officer representing the department.

"Our deputy left his family tonight to serve our community," Luna said. "He laid it all on the line to serve us. He didn't deserve this."

"From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him. He wasn't just one of our deputy sheriffs. He was a third-generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us," the sheriff continued. "Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and was committed to justice."

Clinkunbroomer was transferred to the Palmdale sheriff's station in 2018, where he served as a field training officer — to which Luna said "only the best of the best" become field training officers.

Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just days prior to his death.

"He was just starting his life," the sheriff said.

Luna issued a plea to anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-TIPS to report anonymously.

An investigation remains ongoing.

