Tinder rolling out new 'blind date' feature

Tinder is taking it back - 90s style - with its new feature "blind date," which will allow members to chat before seeing each other's pictures.

The dating app said the way Blind Date will work is that they'll answer a handful of icebreaker questions before being paired up with someone based on commonalities.

They’ll then enter a timed chat, not knowing anything about each other except their answers to the multiple-choice questions.

When the time runs out, they'll then be able to see what each other looks like if they both want to match or decide to get paired with someone else new.

“We’ve all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favorite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today’s generation with the Blind Date feature,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, in a news release. “There's something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos. The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder.”

The company said during early testing of the new feature, members made 40% more matches than the Fast Chat feature.

The new feature is available now in the U.S. and will be rolling out globally in the coming weeks.