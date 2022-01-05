'Street barber' providing Las Vegas' homeless community with free haircuts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — From living on the streets to giving back to the homeless community, Dana Canfield is the "Street Barber" of Las Vegas. He gives free haircuts to men and women living on the streets.

“All I ever wanted when I was out there was a haircut and a fresh shower to give me a jump-start to a new life,” Canfield said.

Barbering is in Canfield’s blood. Both of his grandfathers ran barbershops in California in the 1940s.

“I remember growing up in my grandfather’s garage, and there were barber chairs everywhere and I even got a pair of scissors from 1945," Canfield said.

Yet Canfield didn’t follow the family trade of trimming right away. He moved to Las Vegas, and his life took a turn for the worst.

“I had a big house. I worked about 15 years ago in the automotive industry, and I found myself kind of overindulging in some things in the city, and I ended up homeless," Canfield said.

For nearly four years, Canfield lived on the streets battling drug addiction and run-ins with the law. However, during that time, he grew an appreciation for his fellow neighbors living outside, all while recognizing a basic need that was not offered in the homeless community.

Once Canfield went through rehab and back on his feet, he wanted to give back.

“The haircuts really provide a little bit of hope; a little bit of a jump-start in their life," Canfield said.

Currently, Canfield is halfway through barber school. Like his grandfathers, he says he plans to open up a barbershop while continuing to serve the Las Vegas homeless community.

Canfield pops up at various events, rescue missions or just on Las Vegas Boulevard.

This story was originally published by Rachel Moore on KTNV.com.

