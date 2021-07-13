Good Samaritan returns butcher shop's lost deposit money

WALKER, Mich. — The owners of a Michigan butcher shop lost a whole day's deposit money. But just as they were giving up hope, their luck turned around.

Tim and Teresa Sobie of Sobie Meats accidentally dropped their bank pouch on the ground.

You would have needed an eagle eye to spot the pouch, and that's exactly what one driver had when he reversed to the money on the ground.

"Somebody came back through and backed up and they, they took the deposit," said Tim. "And at that point, we're like, 'Wow, all day has gone by.’ And they never called because we had a deposit slip in there with our name obviously, and even our phone number is on there. And nobody called to say, 'Hey, we found your deposit,' etcetera, etcetera."

When the money wasn't returned within several hours, the couple called the cops. But before officers got to the shop, the good Samaritan arrived.

"Our good Samaritan came in and he said, 'Hey, I found this.' And he said, 'I drove around front, and you were closed.' He said, ‘You know, I started at 8 o’clock in the morning, I just got out of work.’ So, he brought it to us,” said Tim.

Tim wouldn't go so far as to say how much money the pouch had.

"So, it was enough that it was—it would have hurt, not having that deposit to go to the bank, like anybody else," he said. "If you took one of your days of pay away, it would hurt, right? So yeah, that would have stung. So, we're just so grateful that he turned that back in."

But instead of a loss, there was a sense of relief knowing a good Samaritan was looking out for them.

"We were just elated that somebody, you know, after that long, turned it back, and he said everything is there," Tim said. "You know, I didn't take anything out of there. So he had never been in the shop before his first time in, and he was doing an act of kindness like that. So, that was pretty, pretty phenomenal."

Tim says the man who gave back the money got a free gift card as a thank you and says they'll get him hooked up with a nice cut of meat.

This story was originally published by Angeline McCall at WXMI.