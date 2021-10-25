Watch
Florida trooper uses training to save unresponsive toddler on side of road

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 14:34:28-04

EL PORTAL, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used his training to save a choking toddler on the side of a road and it was caught on camera.

The FHP released footage Sunday of Trooper Reginald Mathieu pulling over on Interstate 95 near El Portal and jumping into action on Saturday, Oct. 16.

When the trooper arrived, the toddler’s parents and other bystanders were stopped on the side the road, trying to help the child breathe, The Associated Press reports.

The officer rushed over to the toddler and performed first aid on the child, who the Miami Herald identified as a 1-year-old girl.

The department says Mathieu performed a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness.

It’s unclear what the toddler was choking on or how long she was unresponsive, but the Herald reports that the girl was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

