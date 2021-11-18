Family celebrates great-grandmother's 101st birthday with '101 Dalmatians' parade

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin family held a “101 Dalmatians”-themed parade to celebrate a great-grandmother’s 101st birthday.

The family surprised the matriarch, Ruth Marsh, with the spotted parade in Stoughton on Sunday, WKOW reports.

The whole family got into the spirit by dressing up as Dalmatians, equipped with spots and floppy ears. There was even a real Dalmatian in attendance.

As for Marsh, she embraced the role of Cruella de Vil, the villain of the Disney film. She sported a black and white wig and a long cigarette as her loved ones celebrated her.

Relatives say Cruella is pretty far from Marsh’s personality, though. She’s loved by her 16 grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren.

“Happy 101, grandma! We love you!” the family said together before barking and howling.

The parade was a perfect fit for Marsh because she loves Dalmatians and she has a history of hosting a Fourth of July parade herself.