Dance studio focuses on people of all abilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dance studio is helping people of all ages and abilities learn new physical and social skills.

Move Inclusive Dance is a place for everyone.

Morris said she realized there was a need for something like this early in her life. She said there aren't many extra activities for people with disabilities after high school.

"For the arts, there aren't a ton of opportunities for people of different abilities," Morris said. "So, we're definitely filling a need in that way. Specifically for dance, too."

The studio has about 55 students, according to Morris. It's been open just a few years, but participants also have the chance to perform in recitals. They did one in front of an audience at the Nashville Zoo.

"They were so ready and excited. For many of them, that was their first time to be on a stage and have that type of experience," Morris said.

Therese Robinson enrolled her young son, Nathan, in the class. Nathan has a rare condition that impacts motor and social skills, but she said he really enjoys dancing. He was one of those performing at the zoo.

"I knew that he always wanted to be on stage and that was never an option," Robinson said. "As soon as I realized that he could be part of a dance class and be part of something like this, it was very exciting for him."

Classes are typically small. It's on purpose, Morris said. Having a small class means more interaction with each student.

They cater to all ages. From young children all the way to adults in their 60s.

The program's success has led to other opportunities. Morris said she hopes to launch a satellite program soon.

