California homeowner can keep her 'Flintstones'-themed house intact after settling lawsuit

A homeowner in the San Francisco suburbs will get to keep her “Flintstones”-themed house intact after settling a lawsuit.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reports that Florence Fang and the town of Hillsborough, California have reached a settlement that will allow her to keep dinosaur sculptures and a “Yabba Dabba Doo” sign on her property.

The Daily Post reports that Fang will also receive $125,000.

The legal dispute began in 2017 when town officials took issue with the sculptures, the sign and several other aspects of her brightly colored home that honors the classic cartoon.

In 2019, the city determined that Fang should have sought the city planning department’s approval for the changes because they involved more than 10,000 square feet on the property. They issued three separate stop worker orders, which led to a lawsuit.

Fang countersued, claiming that the town discriminated against her because of her race. She claimed other town residents don’t get permits for renovations or statues, and that she had been targeted by the city because she is Chinese.

The Daily Post says the settlement was reached on April 12, and the case was dismissed on April 27. According to the newspaper, Fang will drop her racial discrimination claims and will receive $125,000 from the city.