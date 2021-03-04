Menu

94-year-old crossing guard still keeping students safe, has no plans to retire

Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 04, 2021
ANDERSON, S.C. — At the age of 94, a crossing guard in South Carolina is still helping to keep students safe and she’s in no rush to retire.

Likely one of the oldest Americans in the occupation, Estella Williams says she starts and ends her day in the same spot, in the middle of a road outside of Westside High School in Anderson.

Williams told WYFF that her job started off as a temporary gig 25 years ago. Her son-in-law, a police officer, asked her if she would help him for “a few days.” She’s been directing traffic ever since.

Williams says she’s doesn’t plan on leaving the center lane anytime soon.

“Maybe I'll give it another year or so,” she Williams with a laugh.

She lives by the Golden Rule.

“Just treat everybody right, that's my motto,” she said.

