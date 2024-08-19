These are the most popular Labor Day destinations

Labor Day is weeks away and many Americans are preparing to travel for the unofficial end of summer.

According to AAA, Seattle is expected to be the No. 1 travel destination in the U.S. this coming Labor Day Weekend, with bookings up 30% from last year. Orlando, Florida, is ranked No. 2, and Anchorage, Alaska, is No. 3. Vancouver is considered the top destination for those traveling internationally.

One reason the Pacific Northwest is well represented is because cruises in the region are popular this time of year.

“This is the time of year to go on an Alaska cruise,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “There are fewer crowds compared to earlier in the summer, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of fall colors! It’s no surprise Alaska cruises are sold out this Labor Day weekend.”

Here are the top 10 Labor Day destinations in the U.S., according to AAA:



Seattle Orlando Anchorage New York Boston Las Vegas Denver Chicago Juneau San Francisco

For those looking to travel outside of the U.S., Rome and London rank behind Vancouver as top international destinations. Here is a look at the top 10:

