Huge range of branded foods recalled for rodent contamination, including Cheerios and Tylenol

The recall, first announced December 26, 2025, applies to thousands of popular food and drug brands distributed across three states.
A huge range of popular brand-name products from food to pharmaceuticals, including Cheerios and Tylenol, have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Gold Star Distribution, Inc., which oversees distribution of a wide range of foods, drugs and other groceries, is recalling "All FDA-regulated products" that were sent from a specific holding facility "including drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food, and pet food," due to rodent and avian contamination.

The recall was first announced December 26, 2025.

The thousands of products recalled include Pringles snack chips, Maruchan ramen, Domino sugar, Arizona tea drinks, Gatorade drinks, Trojan condoms, Axe body spray, Colgate toothpaste, Tylenol pharmaceuticals, cereals including Cheerios and Lucky Charms, and pet foods including Purina puppy chow and Fancy Feast cat food.

A complete list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; suburbs of the Twin Cities including Burnsville, Bloomington and Eden Prairie; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

A full list of locations is available from the FDA.

The FDA directs consumers who may have purchased any of the goods to destroy them and says "Gold Star will provide refunds upon request."

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination.

