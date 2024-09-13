Boar's Head plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak is shutting down

The Boar’s Head plant at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak in the U.S. is shutting down.

Certain meat and poultry products produced at the plant in Jarratt, Virginia, and distributed to several states have been linked to nine deaths and 57 hospitalizations, as of the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update.

In addition to shuttering its doors, Boar's Head will also permanently discontinue production of liverwurst, which was the product at the center of the company's initial recall in July.

Boar's Head shared the news in a press release on Friday.

"Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024," Boar's Head said. "It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course. We will work to assist each of our employees in the transition process."

"This is a dark moment in our company’s history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry," said Boar's Head.

The deli meat company said it worked closely with the United States Department of Agriculture and state government regulatory agencies on a thorough investigation.

It was determined that the root cause of the contamination was "a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst," Boar's Head said.

A recall over listeria concerns was originally announced on July 26, and it included Boar's Head's ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11 and July 17. The recall was expanded days later to include an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The recalled liverwurst products were branded as “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia." They come in 3.5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or from packages sliced fresh at local delis. Sell-by dates range from July 25 to Aug. 30.

The expansion covered 71 additional products that were packaged between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024. Affected products have sell-by dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. A full list of the affected products is available on the USDA's website.

Boar's Head said it is now implementing enhanced food safety and quality measures, which include the appointment of a new chief food safety & quality assurance officer, a role for which the company is actively recruiting. The company said it will also establish a Boar’s Head Food Safety Council composed of independent food safety experts, and will create an enhanced company-wide food safety program.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 Union, which represents workers at the Boar’s Head plant in Jarratt, said it reached a deal with Boar's Head to support employees affected by the shut down.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the company that will provide our members with the opportunity to transfer to other Boar’s Head facilities or to accept a severance package well above and beyond what is required under the law," the union said in a statement. "In the meantime, we will continue to meet the needs of our members to get them back on their feet, including coordinating with management and the state to provide job placement and other support services for those who choose not to remain with the company,” it said.

Listeria

Listeria bacteria are capable of contaminating many foods, according to the CDC. People who eat the foods can become infected by the germs and fall ill. Infection is rare, but serious.

The CDC said people who are 65 or older, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system are especially at risk of falling ill from listeria.

People at high risk of developing a severe listeria infection should reheat their deli meat to 165 degrees before consumption, experts say.

Officials are urging customers to check their refrigerators for any recalled products and discard them. Surfaces that may have come in contact with the deli meat products should be thoroughly cleaned.

“Listeria is a bacteria that can spread relatively easily, whether in food processing facilities or at the deli counter. It can spread to food that touches other contaminated food, equipment, or surfaces,” American Academy of Family Physicians President Dr. Steven Furr told Scripps News. “Keeping food like meat and cheese refrigerated doesn’t kill listeria, and it can continue to grow in the deli case or in your refrigerator at home.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms of listeria illness — including fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures — should contact their health care provider right away.

