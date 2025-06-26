Ready for a spooky gig? Spirit Halloween opens 50,000 seasonal positions

Halloween may be four months away, but the retailer Spirit Halloween has started hiring. The nation's largest Halloween retailer is hiring 50,000 staff members for the 2024-2025 season, and applications are open.

The company is accepting applications for associates and managers for more than 1,500 locations across the U.S. and Canada. If you're interested in a spooky, seasonal job, you can visit Work4Spirit.com. You can also text the word "REAPER" to 85000.

"With the anticipation for Halloween at an all-time high, we are committed to creating the same immersive experience that keeps our fans coming back year after year," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "The talent and enthusiasm of our associates is the driving force that brings Halloween to life each year, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning faces for another killer season."

Last year, Spirit Halloween opened a record 1,525 locations across the U.S. and Canada and hired roughly 50,000 seasonal workers.

The chain of stores has been known to move into abandoned storefronts once held by major retailers. Inside, stores are full of Halloween-themed decorations, costumes and candy.

Spirit's expansion comes as Americans continue to spend more on the holiday. In 2024, the National Retail Federation estimated that the U.S. spent $11.6 billion on the holiday, which is up from $8.8 billion in 2019. Costumes alone constituted $3.8 billion of total spending in 2024.