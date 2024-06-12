Poll finds nearly one-third of dads don't want any gifts for Father's Day

When asked what they want for Father's Day, nearly a third of dads said they don't want anything, while some dads said they would enjoy a meal out or a gift card, a new survey revealed.

According to a poll conducted by YouGov, 32% of dads said they don't want any gifts for Father's Day, which is this Sunday. Besides nothing, the top thing dads said they want is to go out for a meal or drink.

Five hundred fathers took part in the poll. Here are the top gifts they said they want this year:



32% - Nothing

19% - Taken out for drinks/a meal

18% - Greeting card

17% - Gift card

16% - Alcohol

The least popular answer was an experience, such as a sports lesson or going skydiving.

As far as the top activities dads said they would enjoy doing this Father's Day, most (58%) said they would enjoy spending time with their children. The poll also found that 42% would enjoy a meal at home, 30% would like to go out for dinner, and 24% said they would like to watch a movie or TV show of their choice.

Then there are the dads who just want some alone time. The poll found that 19% of dads said they want to spend some time alone, while 15% said they would prefer to do nothing.

The National Retail Federation estimates that $22.4 billion will be spent on Father's Day this year. Its data suggests that $4.5 billion will be spent on special outings, while $3.5 billion will be spent on clothing and $2.9 billion on gift cards.

The NRF says that those ages 25-34 are the biggest spenders and are expected to spend $275.67 on average this Father's Day.